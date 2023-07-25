Comparing Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) & Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A Sylvamo 5.02% 80.23% 14.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Sylvamo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sylvamo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A $0.40 0.87 Sylvamo $3.63 billion 0.54 $118.00 million $4.33 10.69

This table compares Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and Sylvamo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sylvamo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 41.7%. Sylvamo pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sylvamo pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and Sylvamo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A Sylvamo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sylvamo has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.70%. Given Sylvamo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing.

Summary

Sylvamo beats Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc. The company also provides containerboard products, including kraft and test linerboards for use in cartons, paper bags, file boxes, paperboards, wall papers, etc.; and corrugating liners for use in corrugated layer and septi-layer of paperboards, and honeycomb-like products. In addition, it offers white lined chipboards and environment friendly white linerboard coated products for use in graphic cartons, color card printing, and offset printing, as well as in packaging of commodities, household appliances, IT products, medicine/health care products, food products, toys, gifts, ceramic products, stationery products, beverages, etc.; toilet rolls for wiping and cleaning of hands, faces, food, etc.; and unbleached paper for use in various applications, such as baby care, menstruation, facial, sensitive skin, table, kitchen, etc. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers. This segment also operates paper and pulp mill. The Latin America segment focuses on uncoated freesheet paper under Chamex, Chamequinho and Chambril brands, as well as produces HP papers. This segment also operates integrated mills and nonintegrated mills. The North America segment offers imaging, commercial printing, and converting papers, as well as uncoated papers under Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Accent, DRM and Postmark brand names. It distributes its products through a variety of channels, including merchants, e-commerce, agents, resellers, and paper distributors. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

