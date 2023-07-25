Comparing Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Free Report) and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Parkson Retail Group has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kohl’s has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Parkson Retail Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Parkson Retail Group and Kohl’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parkson Retail Group N/A N/A N/A Kohl’s -0.11% -0.47% -0.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

97.9% of Kohl’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kohl’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Parkson Retail Group and Kohl’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parkson Retail Group $515.53 million 0.08 -$19.15 million N/A N/A Kohl’s $18.10 billion 0.16 -$19.00 million ($0.43) -61.44

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than Parkson Retail Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Parkson Retail Group and Kohl’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parkson Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kohl’s 2 5 3 0 2.10

Kohl’s has a consensus price target of $28.47, indicating a potential upside of 7.75%. Given Kohl’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than Parkson Retail Group.

Summary

Kohl’s beats Parkson Retail Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parkson Retail Group

(Get Free Report)

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, outlets, and supermarkets primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. It also provides food and beverages, property, and consultancy management services; wholesale and retails cosmetic products, and trade; and offers money lending and credit services, as well as engages in domestic and cross-border trading. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. Kohl's Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Parkson Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkson Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.