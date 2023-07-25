Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Compass to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett cut Compass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.21.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. Compass has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Compass had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $957.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $55,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,365,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,077,857.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

