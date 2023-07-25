Compass Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,600 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,286% compared to the average volume of 332 put options.

Compass Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of Compass stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $957.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $907.41 million. Compass had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $55,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,365,273 shares in the company, valued at $433,077,857.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COMP. Barclays dropped their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Compass to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

