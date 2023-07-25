Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) and CGI (NYSE:GIB) Head-To-Head Survey

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) and CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Computer Task Group and CGI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CGI 0 1 1 0 2.50

CGI has a consensus price target of $139.11, suggesting a potential upside of 35.59%. Given CGI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CGI is more favorable than Computer Task Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $325.08 million 0.38 $6.61 million $0.30 25.60 CGI $10.08 billion 2.40 $1.15 billion $4.82 21.29

This table compares Computer Task Group and CGI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Computer Task Group. CGI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Task Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGI has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Task Group and CGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 1.49% 7.21% 4.08% CGI 11.18% 20.81% 10.10%

Summary

CGI beats Computer Task Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure. It also provides staffing services, including managed staffing, staff augmentation, and volume staffing services. The company serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, other industries, as well as technology service providers. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

About CGI

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also provides application development, integration and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, retail, consumer and services, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

