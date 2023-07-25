CompX International (NYSE:CIX) & Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wrap Technologies and CompX International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A CompX International 13.28% 13.48% 12.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wrap Technologies and CompX International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.37) -5.05 CompX International $166.60 million 1.75 $20.87 million $1.78 13.31

CompX International has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompX International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of CompX International shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CompX International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompX International has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompX International beats Wrap Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. This segment serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, steering wheels, and billet aluminum accessories; dash panels, LED indicators, and wire harnesses; and grab handles, pin cleats, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats for the recreational marine and other industries. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

