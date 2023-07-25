Contrasting Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) & Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Arqit Quantum has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arqit Quantum and Domo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arqit Quantum $7.21 million 21.56 $65.07 million N/A N/A Domo $308.64 million 1.84 -$105.55 million ($2.81) -5.66

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arqit Quantum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Domo.

3.0% of Arqit Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Domo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arqit Quantum and Domo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arqit Quantum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Domo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Arqit Quantum presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 223.28%. Domo has a consensus target price of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 40.79%. Given Arqit Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arqit Quantum is more favorable than Domo.

Profitability

This table compares Arqit Quantum and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A Domo -30.95% N/A -42.19%

Summary

Arqit Quantum beats Domo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc. provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

