Contrasting Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) & Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF)

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) and Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Fuji Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.5% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beasley Broadcast Group and Fuji Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beasley Broadcast Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuji Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Beasley Broadcast Group presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.88%. Given Beasley Broadcast Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Beasley Broadcast Group is more favorable than Fuji Media.

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and Fuji Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beasley Broadcast Group $256.38 million 0.11 -$42.06 million ($1.45) -0.66 Fuji Media N/A N/A N/A $100.40 0.11

Fuji Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beasley Broadcast Group. Beasley Broadcast Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fuji Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and Fuji Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beasley Broadcast Group -16.77% -0.69% -0.22% Fuji Media N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fuji Media beats Beasley Broadcast Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities. The company also develops, leases, and manages office buildings; operates commercial facilities and restaurants; sells and leases apartments; and operates hotels and marine leisure facilities. In addition, it engages in IT system architecture and human resources, and overseas business development activities; the provision of market research services on media and lifestyles; and cultivation of new businesses. The company was formerly known as Fuji Television Network, Inc. Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

