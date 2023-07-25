Contrasting Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) & Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF)

Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF – Get Free Report) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 52.3% of Clipper Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altarea SCA and Clipper Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clipper Realty $131.36 million 0.78 -$4.76 million ($0.45) -14.18

Analyst Ratings

Altarea SCA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clipper Realty.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Altarea SCA and Clipper Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altarea SCA 0 0 0 0 N/A Clipper Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00

Clipper Realty has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Clipper Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Altarea SCA.

Profitability

This table compares Altarea SCA and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A Clipper Realty -4.67% -15.55% -0.50%

Summary

Clipper Realty beats Altarea SCA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altarea SCA

Altarea is the French leader in low-carbon urban transformation, with the most comprehensive real estate offering to serve the city and its users. In each of its activities, the Group has all the expertise and recognised brands needed to design, develop, market and manage tailor-made real estate products. Altarea is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

