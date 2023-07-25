Contrasting Demand Brands (DMAN) and Its Competitors

Demand Brands (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Free Report) is one of 224 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Demand Brands to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Demand Brands and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Demand Brands N/A N/A 0.00 Demand Brands Competitors $880.50 million -$1.10 million 186.27

Demand Brands’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Demand Brands. Demand Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demand Brands N/A N/A N/A Demand Brands Competitors -54.88% -383.88% -9.63%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Demand Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Demand Brands and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demand Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Demand Brands Competitors 141 985 1627 18 2.55

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 28.52%. Given Demand Brands’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Demand Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Demand Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Demand Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Demand Brands

Demand Brands, Inc. focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.

