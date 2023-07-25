Contrasting Demand Brands (DMAN) and Its Peers

Demand Brands (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Free Report) is one of 224 publicly-traded companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Demand Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Demand Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Demand Brands alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demand Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Demand Brands Competitors 141 985 1627 18 2.55

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 28.52%. Given Demand Brands’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Demand Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Demand Brands N/A N/A 0.00 Demand Brands Competitors $880.50 million -$1.10 million 186.27

This table compares Demand Brands and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Demand Brands’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Demand Brands. Demand Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Demand Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demand Brands N/A N/A N/A Demand Brands Competitors -54.88% -383.88% -9.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Demand Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Demand Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Demand Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Demand Brands, Inc. focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Demand Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demand Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.