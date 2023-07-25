Contrasting EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) & Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) and Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EPAM Systems and Cancom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $4.82 billion 2.82 $419.42 million $7.29 32.24 Cancom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Cancom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

91.8% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EPAM Systems and Cancom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 1 8 5 0 2.29 Cancom 0 2 1 0 2.33

EPAM Systems presently has a consensus price target of $331.15, suggesting a potential upside of 40.90%. Cancom has a consensus price target of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 49.38%. Given Cancom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cancom is more favorable than EPAM Systems.

Profitability

This table compares EPAM Systems and Cancom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 8.88% 19.60% 14.68% Cancom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Cancom on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising integrated engineering practices and smart automation; and optimization solutions that include software application testing, test management, automation, and consulting services to enable customers enhance their existing software testing and quality assurance practices, as well as other testing services that identify threats and close loopholes to protect its customers' business systems from information loss. In addition, the company offers business, experience, technology, data, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality. The company serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries EPAM Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services. The IT Solutions segment provides a range of services related to IT infrastructure and applications, including IT strategy consulting, project planning and implementation, system integration, and IT procurement through e-procurement services, as well as professional IT services and support. The company offers AHP Enterprise Cloud, which provides mobile and flexible IT workplace environment from the cloud; and development services that focus primarily on software solutions, applications, and architectures, such as cloud computing, mobile solutions, Internet of Things, data analytics, and IT security services. It serves commercial end users comprising small and medium enterprises, large companies and corporations, and public institutions. CANCOM SE was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

