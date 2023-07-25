Contrasting Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) and Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloured Ties Capital has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Coloured Ties Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 47.42% 29.56% 14.10% Coloured Ties Capital N/A 68.82% 65.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

40.7% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Coloured Ties Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $248.06 million 4.93 $111.97 million $1.98 7.68 Coloured Ties Capital N/A N/A -$410,000.00 $0.48 1.50

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Coloured Ties Capital. Coloured Ties Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Coloured Ties Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 2 1 3.00 Coloured Ties Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.39%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Coloured Ties Capital.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Coloured Ties Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Coloured Ties Capital

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in the Cadillac-Pontiac Lithium belt comprises 108 claims located southwest of Val-d'Or, Canada. The company was formerly known as GrowMax Resources Corp. and changed its name to Coloured Ties Capital Inc. in November 2021. Coloured Ties Capital Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

