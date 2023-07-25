Contrasting PetIQ (PETQ) & The Competition

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Drugs, proprietaries, & sundries” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PetIQ to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetIQ and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PetIQ $936.29 million -$48.21 million -11.10 PetIQ Competitors $44.45 billion $705.24 million -74.64

PetIQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PetIQ. PetIQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

88.6% of PetIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Drugs, proprietaries, & sundries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of PetIQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Drugs, proprietaries, & sundries” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

PetIQ has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetIQ’s rivals have a beta of 4.11, indicating that their average share price is 311% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PetIQ and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetIQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PetIQ Competitors 40 388 763 40 2.65

PetIQ currently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 36.11%. As a group, “Drugs, proprietaries, & sundries” companies have a potential upside of 7.71%. Given PetIQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PetIQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares PetIQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetIQ -4.45% 8.91% 2.45% PetIQ Competitors -2.57% 30.06% -3.90%

Summary

PetIQ rivals beat PetIQ on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc. operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications. It also provides OTC medications and supplies primarily within the flea and tick control, and behavior management categories of the health and wellness industry in various forms, such as spot on (topical) treatments, chewables, oral tablets, and collars. In addition, the company offers health and wellness products that include dental treats and nutritional supplements, which comprise hip and joint, vitamins, and skin and coat products. The company provides its products primarily under the PetIQ, PetArmor, VIP Petcare, VetIQ PetCare, VetIQ, Capstar, Advecta, SENTRY, Sergeants, PetLock, Heart Shield Plus, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, PetAction, Minties, Vera, and Delightibles brands. In addition, the company offers a suite of services at community clinics and wellness centers hosted at pet retailers, including diagnostic tests, vaccinations, prescription medications, microchipping, and wellness checks. It operates through veterinarian, retail, and e-commerce channels. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

