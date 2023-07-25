Corcel (LON:CRCL) Shares Up 1.9%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 942,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,622,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Corcel Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.87 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.29.

About Corcel

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 100% interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea; a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and a 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project that includes 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Articles

