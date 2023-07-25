Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Shares Up 1.9%

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (OTC:CODQL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Coronado Global Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

Coronado Global Resources Company Profile

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States.

