Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,892 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Coupang by 64.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coupang by 140.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 111.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,656,596.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,337,078 shares of company stock worth $36,626,905. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CPNG opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 143.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.