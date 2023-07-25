COVA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Stock Price Down 1.4%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 15,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

COVA Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.

COVA Acquisition

Institutional Trading of COVA Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in COVA Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

COVA Acquisition Company Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

Featured Stories

