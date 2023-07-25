Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $19.96 billion for the quarter.
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
