Critical Comparison: Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR) versus Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Colombier Acquisition and Fluent are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Colombier Acquisition and Fluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colombier Acquisition N/A -22.94% 0.89% Fluent -43.87% -1.63% -0.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of Colombier Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Fluent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colombier Acquisition N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A Fluent $349.33 million 0.16 -$123.33 million ($1.88) -0.36

This table compares Colombier Acquisition and Fluent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Colombier Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluent.

Volatility & Risk

Colombier Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Colombier Acquisition and Fluent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colombier Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluent 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fluent has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 485.65%. Given Fluent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fluent is more favorable than Colombier Acquisition.

Summary

Fluent beats Colombier Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colombier Acquisition

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. The company also delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to various consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment. Fluent, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

