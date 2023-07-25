Critical Comparison: Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) vs. Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF)

Grainger (OTC:GRGTF – Get Free Report) and Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grainger and Swire Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grainger 0 1 1 0 2.50 Swire Properties 1 2 0 0 1.67

Grainger currently has a consensus price target of $270.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,841.18%. Given Grainger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grainger is more favorable than Swire Properties.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Grainger pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Swire Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.3%. Grainger pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Swire Properties pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Grainger and Swire Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grainger N/A N/A N/A $0.18 18.99 Swire Properties N/A N/A N/A $2.06 1.20

Swire Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grainger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Swire Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grainger and Swire Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grainger N/A N/A N/A Swire Properties N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Grainger beats Swire Properties on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Swire Properties

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company engages in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels. It also provides financial and real estate agency services. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Swire Properties Limited operates as a subsidiary of Swire Pacific Limited.

