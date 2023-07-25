Critical Review: Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) & Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of Inchcape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Inchcape and Kingsway Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inchcape 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Inchcape currently has a consensus price target of C$1,085.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,799.05%. Given Inchcape’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inchcape is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

This table compares Inchcape and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inchcape N/A N/A N/A Kingsway Financial Services 56.73% -10.60% -0.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inchcape and Kingsway Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inchcape N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kingsway Financial Services $93.28 million 2.36 $24.72 million N/A N/A

Kingsway Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Inchcape.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and commercial refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Kingsway Search Xcelerator offers outsourced finance and human resources consulting services, including operational accounting, such as bookkeeping, accounting, financial reporting, and analysis and strategic finance services; technical accounting comprising initial public offerings, SEC reporting, and international consolidation services; human resources, workforce management, and compliance support services; and advisory services. This segment also provides financial executive services for project and interim-staffing engagements; search services for full-time placements; and healthcare staffing services to acute healthcare facilities. The company offers its products and services through credit unions, dealers, homebuilders, and consumers. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

