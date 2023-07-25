Critical Survey: Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) versus Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Bioasis Technologies has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosmos Health has a beta of 8.18, suggesting that its stock price is 718% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bioasis Technologies and Cosmos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioasis Technologies N/A N/A -148.59% Cosmos Health -29.24% -63.19% -25.29%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioasis Technologies $30,000.00 13.24 -$2.36 million ($0.03) -0.17 Cosmos Health $50.35 million 0.37 -$13.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bioasis Technologies and Cosmos Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bioasis Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cosmos Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bioasis Technologies and Cosmos Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioasis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosmos Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Cosmos Health shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Cosmos Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cosmos Health beats Bioasis Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioasis Technologies

Bioasis Technologies Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's in-house development programs develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain metastases (xB3-001), glioblastoma (xB3-002), and neurodegenerative diseases (xB3-007). It has research collaborations with Aposense Limited to focus on the delivery of siRNA therapeutics for CNS disorders; Oxyrane UK Ltd. to focus on combining xB3 technology and Oxyrane's OxyCAT platform to deliver an undisclosed enhanced enzyme replacement therapy into the brain; and Janssen Biotech, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize novel products based on Bioasis' xB3 platform. The company also has a research collaboration and license agreement with Neuramedy Co Ltd. to research, develop, and commercialize an xB3TM version of its antibody, Tomaralimab. Bioasis Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc. provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies. It operates in Greece, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Denmark, Croatia, and Cyprus. Cosmos Health Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

