CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.00. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.37 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at CSI Compressco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

In other CSI Compressco news, CEO John Earl Jackson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 863,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

