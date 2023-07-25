CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of analysts have commented on CTIC shares. Lake Street Capital cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an an oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

