D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $145.00 at Argus

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Argus from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.44.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $130.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.93. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

