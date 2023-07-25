D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $160.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.44.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $130.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

