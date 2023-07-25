DA Davidson Increases Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $42.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

