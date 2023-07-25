DA Davidson Raises Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $23.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.00 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

