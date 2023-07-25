Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Hold

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.73 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Dada Nexus Price Performance
Dada Nexus stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.57. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
