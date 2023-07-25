Dana (NYSE:DAN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

DAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Dana Stock Performance

NYSE:DAN opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

