Dana (NYSE:DAN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
DAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Dana Stock Performance
NYSE:DAN opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
