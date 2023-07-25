Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.35. 43,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 69,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $462.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile
The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.
