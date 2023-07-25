DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

DCC Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.

DCC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.5516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $0.22.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

