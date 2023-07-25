Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $595.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $535.00 to $595.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DECK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $538.07.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $548.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $504.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $272.52 and a fifty-two week high of $562.97.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

