Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.53. Approximately 40,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 36,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that gives global exposure to the airline, hotel and cruise industries. CRUZ was launched on Jun 2, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

