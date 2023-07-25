Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.51 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.75 ($0.45). 25,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 386,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.25 ($0.45).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of Deltic Energy in a report on Monday, April 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £32.35 million, a P/E ratio of -579.17 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider Sarah McLeod purchased 282,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,651.62 ($7,246.60). Company insiders own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

