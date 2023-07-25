Devon Energy (DVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,276.4% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,360,000 after purchasing an additional 823,626 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

