Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.39.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

