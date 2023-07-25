Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) versus Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Gladstone Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $4.90 billion 7.47 $377.68 million $1.11 110.98 Gladstone Land $90.50 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 2 5 3 1 2.27 Gladstone Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Digital Realty Trust and Gladstone Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $113.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.00%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 7.61% 2.34% 1.01% Gladstone Land N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Gladstone Land on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 28 countries on six continents.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 123 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 30 times over the prior 33 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.046 per month, or $0.552 per year.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.