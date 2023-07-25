Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Shares Down 0.1%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 11,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 13,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Hydrogen ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HJEN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 4,637.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 143,105 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 712.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 91,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Hydrogen Economy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in businesses related to the hydrogen industry. HJEN was launched on Mar 25, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

