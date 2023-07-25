DMC Group LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $345.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.24. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

