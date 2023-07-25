Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given Market Perform Rating at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $330.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $379.69.

NYSE DPZ opened at $385.90 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $417.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.95. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $369,800,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 386,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,420,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

