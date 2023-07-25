Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given Market Perform Rating at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $330.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.
DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $379.69.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE DPZ opened at $385.90 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $417.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.95. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $369,800,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 386,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,420,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.