Douglas Emmett (DEI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.02%.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after buying an additional 135,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,032,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,326,000 after purchasing an additional 772,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,648,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,760,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $114,497,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 91.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

