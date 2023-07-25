Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Insider Ashley Paxton Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Paxton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($11,924.61).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

LON:DORE opened at GBX 92.40 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.04. The company has a market cap of £170.54 million and a PE ratio of 440.00. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 91 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 119.72 ($1.54).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,380.95%.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

