Dune Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Dune Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 8,775.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model.

