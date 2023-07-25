Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Trading Down 10.7%

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 172,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 536,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Ecoark Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecoark

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEST. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecoark by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecoark during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecoark during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecoark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,902,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 108,598 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecoark by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59,090 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecoark Company Profile

BitNile Metaverse, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Stories

