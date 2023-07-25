Edify Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Edify Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Edify Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EACPU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,041,000.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.