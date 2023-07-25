Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $161.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.18.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $137.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,067. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

