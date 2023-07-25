Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Trading Down 8.3%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.43. 131,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,154,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ELEV. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Elevation Oncology Trading Down 8.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $34.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 516,880 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 917.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 40,037 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.