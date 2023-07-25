Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

ELROF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. AlphaValue lowered shares of Elior Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Stock Performance

Shares of Elior Group stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.